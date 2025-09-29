Unlock the Vote: Extending the vote to prisoners

Over 80,000 people in prison in England and Wales are denied the right to vote.

This is wrong. Democracy doesn’t depend on ‘good behaviour’, it’s a right that belongs to all of us. Removing the vote weakens our democracy and sends a message that some voices don’t count.

The Lammy Review in 2017 showed how minoritised communities are overrepresented in prison. Denying the vote compounds that injustice. Without a vote, marginalised people are further silenced.

Fewer people voting

Voter turnout has dropped over the last 30 years: from 77.7% in the 1992 General Election to just 60 per cent in the 2024 Election. That drop is more than just a statistic, it’s a sign. It symbolises democracy becoming less participatory and more fragile.

It’s up to all of us to change this. And we can change this.

It’s time to Unlock the Vote.

Why it matters

of us has a criminal record…yet without a vote, people in prison are cut off from decisions that affect them, their families and their communities. Society matters . With fewer people voting, we have to do what’s right for the most marginalised people in society and to save our democracy.

. With fewer people voting, we have to do what’s right for the most marginalised people in society and to save our democracy. The UK remains out of step with some of our nearest neighbours such as Eire, Scotland, Jersey and Guernsey. Some of our European neighbours already offer the vote to people in prison. Our Scandinavian friends allow voting to a greater and lesser extent. And US states Maine and Vermont have removed the barriers to voting. Why are England and Wales the exception?

What we’re calling for

Unlock the Vote is a new campaign to:

Remove the barriers to voting for people in prison.

Start a national conversation about democracy and civic inclusion.

A movement for change

This campaign is led by Unlock, the charity for people with criminal records, alongside allies across civil society, parliament and communities. We are bringing together lived experience, research, and international examples to show that change is both possible and vital.

Your resources

Keep an eye on our social media channels for updates as well as this page.

Prisoner voting overview briefing: This short document gives you some answers to the ‘whys’, ‘whats’ and ‘whos’ that you might have

Unlock the Vote A Manifesto for Change: This is our rallying cry. We can do this. Together.

How you can help

for Unlock the Vote by posting about the need to remove barriers to prisoner voting on your social media channels. Share the message : talk about why prisoner voting matters, and challenge the myths with our briefing paper and manifesto.

: talk about why prisoner voting matters, and challenge the myths with our briefing paper and manifesto. Get in touch. Let us know that you’re interested in joining the movement and we’ll add you to our mailing list, write to: mark.chamberlain@unlock.org.uk

Together, we can ensure that everyone, no matter their past, has a say in the future.