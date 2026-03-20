Anne Fox announced as Unlock’s new Chair of Trustees

Anne Fox has been announced as Unlock’s new Chair of Trustees. Anne succeeds Faye Goldman who served as Chair and eight years as a trustee at Unlock and leaves with our heartfelt thanks for eight years of service. Anne brings a wealth of experience of leadership in the voluntary sector, having led Clinks, the national infrastructure charity supporting voluntary organisations working with people in the criminal justice system in England and Wales for the past ten years.

Anne is passionate about the power and potential of the voluntary sector and enabling it to be an effective source of essential support for people who deserve every chance of a bright future. She is committed to the full inclusion of people with criminal records and anti-racism.

On Anne’s appointment, Unlock’s CEO Paula Harriott said:

“Anne Fox’s appointment as Chair of Unlock marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation. With over a decade of leadership as CEO of Clinks, she brings deep expertise, credibility, and a strong commitment to strengthening the voluntary sector and amplifying lived experience. Her track record of championing collaboration and influencing system change positions Unlock well to grow its impact and continue driving forward fairer opportunities for people with criminal records.”

Speaking following the recent board meeting, Anne Fox said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the Chair role at Unlock, a charity I’ve admired for over 10 years, a charity that’s as vital and needed as it was 25 years ago. I’m excited to work with Paula Harriott, the board, staff team and the people at the heart of everything Unlock does, people with criminal records.”