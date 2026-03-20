 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Anne Fox announced as Unlock’s new Chair of Trustees

Unlock are delighted to welcome Anne Fox as our new Chair of Trustees

Anne Fox has been announced as Unlock’s new Chair of Trustees. Anne succeeds Faye Goldman who served as Chair and eight years as a trustee at Unlock and leaves with our heartfelt thanks for eight years of service. Anne brings a wealth of experience of leadership in the voluntary sector, having led Clinks, the national infrastructure charity supporting voluntary organisations working with people in the criminal justice system in England and Wales for the past ten years.

Anne is passionate about the power and potential of the voluntary sector and enabling it to be an effective source of essential support for people who deserve every chance of a bright future. She is committed to the full inclusion of people with criminal records and anti-racism.

On Anne’s appointment, Unlock’s CEO Paula Harriott said:

“Anne Fox’s appointment as Chair of Unlock marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation. With over a decade of leadership as CEO of Clinks, she brings deep expertise, credibility, and a strong commitment to strengthening the voluntary sector and amplifying lived experience. Her track record of championing collaboration and influencing system change positions Unlock well to grow its impact and continue driving forward fairer opportunities for people with criminal records.”

Speaking following the recent board meeting, Anne Fox said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the Chair role at Unlock, a charity I’ve admired for over 10 years, a charity that’s as vital and needed as it was 25 years ago. I’m excited to work with Paula Harriott, the board, staff team and the people at the heart of everything Unlock does, people with criminal records.”

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12.5 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now