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  • We’re hiring! Head of Operations, Governance and Programmes Support

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

We’re hiring! Head of Operations, Governance and Programmes Support

An opportunity to join our Senior Leadership Team

Unlock is recruiting a Head of Operations, Governance and Programmes Support to join our Senior Leadership Team at a pivotal moment in our work.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced, values-driven leader to play a central role in ensuring Unlock operates effectively, ethically and sustainably, while supporting the delivery of high-quality, impactful programmes that change lives.

Working closely with the Chief Executive, Senior Leadership Team and Board of Trustees, you’ll provide strategic and operational leadership across:

  • Organisational operations and systems
  • Governance, compliance and regulatory requirements
  • HR and people-centred practice
  • Programme, training, events and lived-experience support

You’ll oversee the smooth day-to-day running of the organisation, embed robust policies and processes, and help build a positive, inclusive and trauma-informed culture that reflects Unlock’s values and lived-experience-led approach.

Who we’re looking for

You’ll be a collaborative and compassionate leader with strong experience across operations, governance and people practices. Crucially, you’ll be committed to values-led working, continuous improvement and supporting others to do their best work.

We are an equal opportunities organisation and are committed to increasing diversity. We particularly encourage applications from candidates who are:

  • People with lived experience of having a criminal record
  • From Black and minoritised ethnic backgrounds
  • Disabled

If you’re motivated by social justice, organisational excellence and creating meaningful change, we’d love to hear from you.

Download:

  1. Recruitment pack
  2. Application form
  3. Monitoring form

Closing date: Friday 8 May 2026

 

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