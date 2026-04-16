We’re hiring! Head of Operations, Governance and Programmes Support

Unlock is recruiting a Head of Operations, Governance and Programmes Support to join our Senior Leadership Team at a pivotal moment in our work.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced, values-driven leader to play a central role in ensuring Unlock operates effectively, ethically and sustainably, while supporting the delivery of high-quality, impactful programmes that change lives.

Working closely with the Chief Executive, Senior Leadership Team and Board of Trustees, you’ll provide strategic and operational leadership across:

Organisational operations and systems

Governance, compliance and regulatory requirements

HR and people-centred practice

Programme, training, events and lived-experience support

You’ll oversee the smooth day-to-day running of the organisation, embed robust policies and processes, and help build a positive, inclusive and trauma-informed culture that reflects Unlock’s values and lived-experience-led approach.

Who we’re looking for

You’ll be a collaborative and compassionate leader with strong experience across operations, governance and people practices. Crucially, you’ll be committed to values-led working, continuous improvement and supporting others to do their best work.

We are an equal opportunities organisation and are committed to increasing diversity. We particularly encourage applications from candidates who are:

People with lived experience of having a criminal record

From Black and minoritised ethnic backgrounds

Disabled

If you’re motivated by social justice, organisational excellence and creating meaningful change, we’d love to hear from you.

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Closing date: Friday 8 May 2026