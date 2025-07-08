 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
Unlock letter urges Criminal Cases Review Commission Chair to rebuild trust after leadership changes

Unlock CEO, Paula Harriott has written to the interim head of the CCRC urging them to focus on lived experience decision making

Unlock has written to Dame Vera Baird, Interim Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), to raise concerns on behalf of the 12.4 million people in the UK living in the long shadow of the criminal record.

The letter follows a series of events that have shaken public confidence in the Commission’s leadership and its ability to act swiftly and independently, particularly in light of the shocking Andrew Malkinson case.

With the recent resignation of Chief Executive Karen Kneller and mounting scrutiny of the CCRC’s performance, we are calling for a renewed commitment to transparency. We say that it is now critical for those with lived experience to be placed at the heart of decision-making.

Read the letter here: Letter to Dame Vera Baird of the CCRC

