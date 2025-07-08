Unlock has written to Dame Vera Baird, Interim Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), to raise concerns on behalf of the 12.4 million people in the UK living in the long shadow of the criminal record.
The letter follows a series of events that have shaken public confidence in the Commission’s leadership and its ability to act swiftly and independently, particularly in light of the shocking Andrew Malkinson case.
With the recent resignation of Chief Executive Karen Kneller and mounting scrutiny of the CCRC’s performance, we are calling for a renewed commitment to transparency. We say that it is now critical for those with lived experience to be placed at the heart of decision-making.
Read the letter here: Letter to Dame Vera Baird of the CCRC
Learn more about this topic
- Unlock letter urges Criminal Cases Review Commission Chair to rebuild trust after leadership changes
- Emirates to Margate: We join Margate FC to fight stigma
- Unlock CEO in The Express: “We can’t expect people leave prison having worked it all out for themselves”
- Celebrating our volunteers: National Volunteers’ Week!
- Unlock response to the Independent Sentencing Review
Most popular articles from Unlock
- Filtering process for old/minor convictions put forward by Government
- Unlock speaks to Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour about the launch of it’s #Fairchecks campaign
- Unlock complaint leads to ruling that the Disclosure and Barring Service breached the Data Protection Act
- Barclays opens up to prisoners reaching the end of their sentence
- Join the Big Give Christmas Challenge and double your impact
CommentsAdd Comment