Book an appointment at our Zoom advice surgery

Is your criminal record causing you a problem?

Do you need help or support to overcome the barriers caused by your caution or conviction?

Would it help to speak to a helpline advisor at one of our new ‘Zoom Surgeries’?

Our trained advisors can provide information and advice on a range of issues including:

Understanding the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act and working out when your caution/conviction will become spent.

The different types of criminal record check and what appears on them.

Disclosing your conviction to an employer.

Applying to college or university with a criminal record.

If you would like to speak to one of our advisors face-to-face, we are now offering appointments at our ‘Zoom Surgery’ on Thursday 8 September 2022.

To book, please click here and select the time you’d like.

You’ll be asked to provide an email address so we can send you a Zoom link which will enable you to join the appointment. Don’t worry if you haven’t got a Zoom account, you won’t need one.