Unlock CEO Paula Harriott: Reflection six months into the role

While serving a prison sentence in the mid-to-late 2000s, I was struck by the existence of an organisation like Unlock – one that listened to and supported people like me. Not only was it an organisation for me, but it was also led by people like me – people with lived experience.

I hope that my appointment brings hope to others whose lives are affected by a criminal record. Unlock is for you.

Activism

If you delve into the history books, you’ll find that Unlock has inspirational activist roots. Like those founders, I am an activist.

I’m proud to continue their legacy and support Unlock as we keep pushing for change.

Partnership and collaboration

I recognise how vital partnership and collaboration across sectors are in the pursuit of real change. Over the past six months, I’ve focused on strengthening existing bonds and building new ones. I believe these are relationships that will help Unlock increase its impact in 2025 and beyond.

One highlight over the past six months was our Parliamentary briefing session with Transform Justice as part of the #FairChecks campaign. Seeing MPs and policymakers engage so strongly with our goal of wiping the slate clean for most childhood offences and clearing the path to a fresh start in adulthood, was deeply inspiring.

I continue to be impressed by the passion and expertise of the people who work and volunteer for Unlock. Many of our staff and Board have both lived and living experience of the barriers we strive to dismantle.

The Insight Panel

Another personal highlight has been working closely with our Insight Panel – a group of volunteers at the heart of our work – who have helped shape many things, from our development to staff recruitment.

Our Board of Trustees has also been incredibly engaged, offering invaluable advice and direction. I’d like to thank the Board, our staff team, the Insight Panel and all our volunteers for the support they’ve given me during these first six months.

The challenge of a first-time CEO

As a first-time CEO, I’ve felt the weight of responsibility to succeed.

The encouragement I’ve received – from peers, supporters and colleagues – has helped ease that transition and contributed to the steadier financial footing Unlock now stands on as we enter the new financial year.

I lead, buoyed by this support. And I have always been driven by a deep personal and professional commitment to achieving systemic change and tackling the barriers faced by people with criminal records.

The year ahead

We have some exciting new projects on the horizon. For the year ahead, I want Unlock to double down on our existing policy, advocacy and support work. We will continue to lead the way as experts on the enduring impact, or ‘long shadow’ as I like to call it, of a criminal record.

Watch this space!