Remembering Doug Yarnton, Helpline Coordinator

We are deeply saddened to share the news of Doug’s passing.

Doug was a hugely valued part of Unlock for many years and played a vital role on our helpline, where he supported thousands of people affected by criminal records. With his warmth, patience and deep sense of fairness, Doug helped callers navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives. He bought empathy, common sense and humanity to every conversation, and his impact will be felt for a long time.

Doug was passionate about justice, but he was equally passionate about people. He believed strongly in second chances and in treating everyone with dignity and respect. Those values shone through in his work and in the way he connected with colleagues, volunteers and callers alike.

Outside of Unlock, Doug’s world revolved around his family and his love of football, two things that brought him enormous joy and that he spoke about often. He will be remembered not only for the contribution he made to our organisation, but for the kindness, humour and generosity he showed to everyone he met.

Doug leaves behind a lasting legacy at Unlock, and we are incredibly grateful for everything he gave to the organisation and to the people he helped. He will be greatly missed.

We know that Doug meant a great deal to many people, both within Unlock and beyond. If you have a memory, message, or reflection you would like to share in remembrance of Doug, please email debbie.sadler@unlock.org.uk. We would welcome hearing your memories and celebrating the many ways Doug touched people’s lives.