Unlock CEO in The Express: “We can’t expect people leave prison having worked it all out for themselves”

Unlock CEO, Paula Harriott today spoke in The Express newspaper about her life, her position as CEO of our charity and the challenges faced by people leaving prison.

Read the article here: ‘This is what must happen to sort out UK’s prisons’ | UK | News | Express.co.uk

In the article, Paula points out that we can’t expect people to find their own way in prison and find rehabilitative routes. She said:

“We need people to come out of prison having taken responsibility and that requires them to be led to that insight, that is why we have behaviour and cognitive skills programmes in prison; it’s not as simple sometimes as people go in and work it out on their own.”

Over 10,000 people call our expert advice line every year and over 1.4 million visit our website. Ensuring that people who come to us worried about how much an employer needs to know about their criminal record, or whether they can go on holiday overseas, is critical.

Prison underfunding

In The Express article, Paula points out that prisons have been underfunded for many years and the overcrowding and reoffending problem isn’t new. The issue for Unlock and many of our hardworking allies in the sector is how we can support the women and men who need our help and guidance now.

“The challenges faced by those leaving prison are not new, nor are they easily solved. But with the right support, guidance, and rehabilitation, people can rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society successfully.

“Unlock continues to be a vital lifeline for thousands seeking answers, reassurance, and a fair chance. The journey to rehabilitation is a difficult one. I know, I’ve navigated it. You can’t do it alone, it needs support and investment.

Find out more

