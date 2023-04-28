 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

New vacancy: Unlock training placement

We're looking for someone with a criminal record who wants to gain experience and help us change the system

Topics

At Unlock we know that people with criminal records face significant barriers to accessing education and employment, which can be key to moving on positively in life.

That’s why we’re so excited to be offering a new 12-month paid training placement, open exclusively to people with criminal records.

The successful person won’t need to have any specific work experience, as long as they’re eager to learn and passionate about challenging stigma, prejudice and discrimination.

In this role you will have the opportunity to spend time working across different areas of the team, from helping people with criminal records on our helpline, to supporting our policy work to help change the system.

You will be supported to grow your skills and develop your experience in areas that fit with your interests and future ambitions; for example, communications, fundraising or administration work.

If you think you could be a good fit, find out more about the role and apply by Friday 9 June.

We want to reach as many people with criminal records as we can, so please share this with your networks and if you know someone amazing, encourage them to apply!

 

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now