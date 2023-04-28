New vacancy: Unlock training placement

At Unlock we know that people with criminal records face significant barriers to accessing education and employment, which can be key to moving on positively in life.

That’s why we’re so excited to be offering a new 12-month paid training placement, open exclusively to people with criminal records.

The successful person won’t need to have any specific work experience, as long as they’re eager to learn and passionate about challenging stigma, prejudice and discrimination.

In this role you will have the opportunity to spend time working across different areas of the team, from helping people with criminal records on our helpline, to supporting our policy work to help change the system.

You will be supported to grow your skills and develop your experience in areas that fit with your interests and future ambitions; for example, communications, fundraising or administration work.

If you think you could be a good fit, find out more about the role and apply by Friday 9 June.

We want to reach as many people with criminal records as we can, so please share this with your networks and if you know someone amazing, encourage them to apply!