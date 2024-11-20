Help RBIJ and Unlock shape support for employers

We’re introducing a new partnership between RBIJ and Unlock. This will provide support and advice to employers so more businesses and organisations can benefit from being more inclusive in recruiting people with criminal records.

The partnership brings together RBIJ’s expertise in working closely with employers and Unlock’s expertise about the criminal record system and surrounding issues such as data protection and safeguarding.

What’s your experience?

To ensure we are providing the right advice and meeting your needs, we are asking employers about your experiences of recruiting people with criminal records, and where you are in your journey to becoming more inclusive.

This short, anonymous survey will help us to offer services shaped to your needs.

We are keen to understand how we can help you resolve concerns or challenges that may be blocking your progress on inclusive recruitment.

From our conversations with employers, we know that you may have questions about recruiting people with criminal records. The survey aims to identify areas where you would appreciate more information and support.

We also want to hear from employers who are already being more inclusive in their recruitment practices and seeing the benefits.

With over 12.5 million people in the UK with a criminal record, being more inclusive can open up a huge talent pool for employers. We want to hear about other benefits that you have experienced.