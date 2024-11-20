 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Help RBIJ and Unlock shape support for employers

The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) and Unlock are joining forces.

We’re introducing a new partnership between RBIJ and Unlock. This will provide support and advice to employers so more businesses and organisations can benefit from being more inclusive in recruiting people with criminal records.

The partnership brings together RBIJ’s expertise in working closely with employers and Unlock’s expertise about the criminal record system and surrounding issues such as data protection and safeguarding.

What’s your experience?

To ensure we are providing the right advice and meeting your needs, we are asking employers about your experiences of recruiting people with criminal records, and where you are in your journey to becoming more inclusive.

This short, anonymous survey will help us to offer services shaped to your needs.

We are keen to understand how we can help you resolve concerns or challenges that may be blocking your progress on inclusive recruitment.

From our conversations with employers, we know that you may have questions about recruiting people with criminal records. The survey aims to identify areas where you would appreciate more information and support.

We also want to hear from employers who are already being more inclusive in their recruitment practices and seeing the benefits.

With over 12.5 million people in the UK with a criminal record, being more inclusive can open up a huge talent pool for employers. We want to hear about other benefits that you have experienced.

About RBIJ

Everyone is entitled to respect, equality, fairness, and dignity under the law. Yet systems of justice so often discriminate, over-criminalise, and trap the most vulnerable people in destructive cycles of punishment and poverty. The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) is an award-winning international non-profit that works with companies to champion solutions that promote public safety, deliver justice, and strengthen communities.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Unlock on this important initiative. Making sure we are meeting the needs of businesses as they open up their recruitment practices is hugely important to both employers and those impacted by the justice system.

It’s a win-win opportunity and we are looking forward to progressing this important work”.

Maha Jweied, CEO, RBIJ

About Unlock

Unlock has been supporting employers with recruitment for many years. We have wide-ranging services from offering specific advice about an application, all the way through to supporting a full review of your policies, processes and practices.

We can help draft new policies about how you respond to applicants with criminal records, or build risk assessment frameworks. We can develop decision-making criteria and provide training for your staff to support legal and fair practice. Our support can be flexible so it works for your organisation’s needs.

“We are excited to be working with RBIJ on this important project. We know that many employers want to widen their pool of applicants, but the complexity of the law around the criminal record system and data protection, as well as concerns around risks or safeguarding, can stop employers taking the first steps to being more inclusive.

Our experience and expertise means we can support employers to be sure of their practice, allowing them to achieve all the benefits of being more inclusive in recruiting people with criminal records.”

Paula Harriott, CEO, Unlock
Written by:

Email recruit@unlock.org.uk with any questions about the survey or the partnership.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12.5 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now