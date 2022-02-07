Turing pardons: do the proposed changes go far enough?

Unlock welcomed the news in January that the government’s disregard and pardon scheme for gay and bisexual men convicted under historic, homophobic laws is being expanded. This means that more men will be able to have unjust convictions removed from their record and the process will also become a little less draconian. The changes are arriving as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and so should pass into law in the next month or so.

There are two major amendments being made; one to include military personnel and military offences, and one that subtly changes how decisions will be made. Both are important but in quite different ways.

The first part addresses the fact that military law was not covered at all by the original scheme. Even though gay offences have now all been abolished, the charges were brought under different laws and these offences were simply not included in the original list of eligible convictions for the pardon and disregard scheme. Including them will mean that former servicemen have the same access to the scheme as anyone else which is certainly a positive move.

There are lots of reasons why this change was needed, but most important is that being gay was still an offence in the British military until 2000 and courts martial were still actively prosecuting it in the 80s and 90s. This was an obvious injustice, harming people 40 years after being gay was decriminalised in civilian society.

To make matters worse even once the offences were abolished, the men impacted were still considered to be criminals in civilian life, where their ‘crime’ hadn’t been on the books for decades. Clearly the thousands of men who continue to carry a stigma from their time in the forces need to have their records erased.

However, there are plenty of other good reasons why this change was needed. National service continued up until 1960 so whole generations of young men were obliged to join the forces and potentially face military ‘justice’ for being gay. While civilian law still criminalised being gay at the time, at least the 2012 rules allowed their convictions to be quashed. Military personnel were not given that opportunity which is clearly unfair and doubly so for men who were conscripted and who had no option to avoid military convictions.

These new rules will still allow for posthumous erasure too and this is very significant to many families of deceased servicemen. Being dismissed from the forces, sometimes even recorded as ’dismissed with disgrace’ excludes these men from being memorialised along with their comrades, regardless of their service record. Correcting this record therefore has a great deal of meaning, even for deceased people, and ensures that they will be properly remembered by future generations.

The other part of the amendment is a subtle change in wording for how decisions will be made. The old wording required an active finding that a partner appeared to have been consenting. That will be replaced with a different standard; namely, whether it appears the activity would be criminal today.

This is a small but meaningful change because the existing wording required consent to be addressed positively, in effect asking for proof decades after the fact and relying on records kept by a hostile police force to accurately record it. While clearly consent has to be a concern, in an era where it was both criminal and stigmatised to be a consensual partner, many men lied to police in an attempt to avoid prosecution themselves. We know that many applicants have been put off applying to the scheme because they do not want to face this kind of inquisition, nor to have previous partners contacted to confirm they were consenting.