Double your donation this week

This week Unlock is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. From 3 – 10 December, your donation to Unlock will be doubled by match funding up to a total of £8,000. So if you’ve been thinking about supporting our work, now is the perfect time as your donation will have double the impact.
Every year Unlock’s helpline team supports around 10,000 people with criminal records facing prejudice and unfair treatment at work and in their everyday lives. Our helpline gives more than just advice. We give people hope, support and understanding as they rebuild their lives. Your donation will help give someone a fair chance at a positive future.
Many thanks to our generous campaign pledgers the Persula Foundation and champion funder the Monday Charitable Trust.
Learn more about this topic
Most popular articles from Unlock
- Criminal records webinar Wednesday 12 January 2022
- Unlock responds to the Prisons Strategy White Paper
- Finally, after 40 years, the laws on disclosing criminal records are changing for the better on the 10th March 2014
- Unlock’s response to Ministry of Justice plans to make reforms to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974
- Call for participants: university applications
CommentsAdd Comment