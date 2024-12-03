Double your donation this week

This week Unlock is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. From 3 – 10 December, your donation to Unlock will be doubled by match funding up to a total of £8,000. So if you’ve been thinking about supporting our work, now is the perfect time as your donation will have double the impact.

Every year Unlock’s helpline team supports around 10,000 people with criminal records facing prejudice and unfair treatment at work and in their everyday lives. Our helpline gives more than just advice. We give people hope, support and understanding as they rebuild their lives. Your donation will help give someone a fair chance at a positive future.