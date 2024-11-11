Welcoming new Trustees

Chair of the Board, Faye Goldman, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome an exceptional group of new trustees to the Unlock board. They bring a wide range of skills, diverse backgrounds and diverse perspectives.

People with lived experience of the criminal justice system are involved in the charity from top to bottom, and I’m pleased to say the board is no different.

We will draw on everyone’s lived and learned experiences to shape Unlock’s future and take its work from strength to strength in support of people overcoming the stigma and barriers of life with a criminal record.”

Our new Trustees

Peter Atherton has over a decade of experience developing and scaling up one of the leading lived experience recovery organisations in the UK. Utilising his own lived experience of addiction and the criminal justice system, Peter has championed reform and system redesign to improve outcomes within the treatment and recovery and criminal justice sectors.

Rich McStraw is fundraising and development manager at StandOut, a prison-based charity in London. He has been working in the criminal justice space since 2017, and brings his experience in fundraising, impact, finance, and compliance to the Board.

Fionnuala Ratcliffe is research and policy lead for Transform Justice where she advocates for change on a wide range of criminal justice issues, including court remand for children, the use of detention in police custody, and the quality of criminal defence advice and advocacy.

Mindy Sanghera is head of equity, diversity and inclusion at a social justice charity. Mindy works with a several organisations to support and advocate for others, utilising her in-depth understanding of the complex challenges – personal, societal and structural – faced by people with convictions.

Kam Stevens is a filmmaker, prison reform advocate, and programme facilitator, dedicated to driving meaningful change within the criminal justice system. Kam uses his filmmaking skills to bring visibility to the experiences of those in prison while advocating for fairer, more equitable policies.

Belinda Winder is a Professor of Forensic Psychology and is Research Director of the Centre of Crime, Offending, Prevention and Engagement (COPE) in the School of Social Sciences at Nottingham Trent University. Her primary field is sexual offending, but she also has a deep interest in societal rejection of people with any kind of conviction and the reintegration of people into the community (particularly where people have served long prison sentences).

