Louise Haigh resignation

Unlock's thoughts on Louise Haigh's resignation

Louise Haigh’s offence would never have disqualified her from becoming a Member of Parliament as disqualification only applies when a person receives a prison sentence of over one year.

Her offence resulted in a conditional discharge from the Magistrates Court and whilst a conditional discharge sits on a person’s record, it’s not classed as a conviction unless the conditions are breached.

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, there was no legal requirement for Louise to disclose it. However, she chose to be open and transparent when she was appointed a shadow minister in 2020 and when she was appointed a minister in 2024.

After 11 years the conditional discharge would not have shown on any level of criminal record check.

We are not aware how this information has entered the public domain however the situation demonstrates the lack of protection for individuals when a spent convictions comes to light and how stigma and discrimination continue to impact people who have been through the criminal justice system beyond what the law requires.

 

