Call for participants: university applications

The project so far

During the past two years, I have been working with Unlock as part of my PhD research exploring the impact of a criminal record on access to university.

As part of this research, I hope to speak with people with a criminal record to learn about their experience of applying to higher education in the United Kingdom. It is hoped that findings from this research will contribute to developing fairer admissions practices for those with criminal records.

A response to findings from an earlier phase of this research was to develop an interactive database. The database enables people to easily explore which universities ask applicants to disclose their criminal record during the admissions process.