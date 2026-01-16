 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records
  • News & Updates
  • ‘Naming and Shaming’ clause scrapped from the Sentencing Bill

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

‘Naming and Shaming’ clause scrapped from the Sentencing Bill

Unlock win the campaign to scrap Clause 35 as the Government drops their 'naming and shaming' proposals

Following pressure from Unlock and other organisations in the criminal justice sector, the Government have announced that they will be removing the ‘naming and shaming’ clause from their Sentencing Bill.

Proposals in Clause 35 would have given probation practitioners new powers to publicly share the names and photographs of people carrying out unpaid work as part of a community sentence.

In a letter to ministers, signed by Unlock and coordinated by the Prison Advice and Care Trust (PACT), we expressed concern that these ‘naming and shaming’ proposals would do little to support rehabilitation or reduce reoffending. In fact, these proposals would make it harder for people to move on with their lives and would harm the families and children of people on these sentences.

As well as our joint letter, Unlock campaigned against these proposals in our conversations with government officials.

The Prisons Minister Lord Timpson has now announced in a statement in the House of Lords that Clause 35 will be removed from the Sentencing Bill, scrapping these proposals. We are delighted that the Government have listened to Unlock, others in the sector, and those with lived experience of community sentences.

You can read Lord Timpson’s full statement here.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12.5 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now