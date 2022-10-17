 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives.

‘How do I disclose my conviction?’ Unlock appears on ‘Getting Out’ podcast

Listen now to find out all about when and how to disclose.

Knowing whether you need to disclose your criminal record, as well as when and how to do so can be one of the most challenging aspects of life after a conviction. That’s why we were delighted to join Zak and Jules, hosts of the new Prison Radio Association podcast ‘Getting Out’, to discuss just that.

Watch Unlock’s Head of Advice Debbie Sadler share her top tips around disclosure:

You can also listen to the podcast here, or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure you follow them on social media @afterprisonpod.

Find out if you need to disclose

Our disclosure calculator will help you to work out whether your convictions or cautions are spent, and if you need to disclose them for different levels of DBS check.

Try the calculator

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

