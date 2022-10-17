‘How do I disclose my conviction?’ Unlock appears on ‘Getting Out’ podcast

Knowing whether you need to disclose your criminal record, as well as when and how to do so can be one of the most challenging aspects of life after a conviction. That’s why we were delighted to join Zak and Jules, hosts of the new Prison Radio Association podcast ‘Getting Out’, to discuss just that.

Watch Unlock’s Head of Advice Debbie Sadler share her top tips around disclosure:

You can also listen to the podcast here, or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure you follow them on social media @afterprisonpod.