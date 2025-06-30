Emirates to Margate: We join Margate FC to fight stigma

Unlock was proud to be a part of a day of community, recovery and remembrance at the recent second edition of the Emma Urquhart Cup, a charity football match held in member of Emma Urquhart, a much-loved Forward Trust staff member and dedicated Reach Out And Recover (ROAR). The event, which was held at Margate FC on Saturday 28 June, saw The Forward Trust take on Reach Out and Recover (ROAR) Kent and was dedicated to raising awareness and support for those affected by addiction.

Tony Adams!

The match saw a surprise 60-minute appearance from football legend, ‘Mr. Arsenal’, Tony Adams. The former Arsenal captain turned out for The Forward Trust side and the match finished level after a very competitive 90 minutes at 1-1. However, ROAR came out victorious for a second successive year, winning the penalty shootout 4-3. The day was a powerful demonstration of how communities can come together to challenge stigma and show that recovery is possible.

As part of our commitment to the Better Advice for All project, Unlock was delighted to run a stall at the event. This provided a fantastic opportunity for our Community Network Coordinator and long-serving Helpline Volunteer, Andy, to engage with local people and fellow community organisations. BAFA is all about empowering and working in partnership with grassroots groups that support people with criminal records who face additional challenges.

Connecting with people

Being present at events like this is a vital part of our pledge to collaborate with and support our community partners. It allows us to connect directly with the individuals they support, listen to their experiences and share information about how Unlock can help.

Daisy Ashe, ROAR Executive Director of Development said: “A huge thank you to Unlock and every single organisation who helped to make today’s event such a success. Emma would be proud – the work ROAR does would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of everybody within the community who came together to help make this happen.”

Evan, Community Network Coordinator at Unlock said: “Unlock is proud to be working alongside ROAR and all of our excellent Community Network partners to help ensure advice and information is accessible to everyone who needs it, from the people they trust. Events like today are important. They’re primarily for the memory of amazing individuals, like Emma, who dedicate so much to the support of others. They’re also for raising wider awareness of addiction issues and ensuring people know that non-judgmental support, from people who’ve walked the same path, is out there.”

If you would like more information about the Better Advice for All project, or would like to become a member, please contact BAFA@unlock.org.uk