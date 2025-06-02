 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records
Celebrating our volunteers: National Volunteers’ Week!

This year's National Volunteers Week on Monday 2 to Sunday 8 June is a chance to celebrate some of the people who volunteer with us today as well as those who have played a part in the Unlock story in the past.

From our beginnings, formed over 25 years ago by a group of ex-prisoners who wanted to move forward in life but were being presented with hurdles, to where we are today – volunteers have played a key part in our history and we hope will continue to help us forge our future.

Volunteers make a priceless contribution

Debbie Sadler, Head of Programmes and Delivery said:

“When we launched our volunteering programme in 2009 our intention was to help people with a criminal record become ‘work ready’. We hoped volunteering would improve an individual’s confidence and self-esteem and provide them with new skills and experience.

“It’s true that the majority of our volunteers have gone on to further education, employment or volunteering with other organisations. Yet the real winner from this programme has been Unlock. The contribution volunteers make to our work is priceless and I’d like to thank each one of them for their passion, energy and contributions. It’s very much appreciated.”

Over 14 million people volunteer in the UK every month. Unlock has benefited from these amazing people in the past and continues to do so today.

Volunteer with Unlock

If you're interested in volunteering with Unlock and helping us to deliver our vision of a fairer future for those with criminal records, find out more on our website.

