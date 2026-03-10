A tribute to Bobby Cummines OBE

We were saddened to hear of the recent passing of one of Unlock’s founders, Bobby Cummines OBE.

Paula Harriott, Unlock’s CEO said:

“Bobby Cummines was more than a founder of Unlock; he was a pioneer of lived-experience leadership long before the phrase became widely used. Bobby believed deeply that people who had been through the criminal justice system should not be defined forever by their past, but recognised for their humanity, their potential, and their capacity to contribute.

His courage in speaking openly about the barriers faced by people with criminal records helped lay the foundations for the work Unlock continues today. He challenged stigma, pushed for fairness, and reminded society that justice must include the possibility of meaningful reintegration and belonging.

As CEO of Unlock, and as someone with lived experience myself, I feel immense pride in carrying forward Bobby’s legacy. Unlock remains a lived-experience-led charity because of the vision he helped create.

We honour Bobby not only in words, but through the work we continue every day and on behalf of our Board, and our team, we commit to standing alongside people with criminal records and working towards a fairer, more compassionate society and honouring Bobby’s contribution to the sector in so doing.”