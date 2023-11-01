We’re hiring! Communications and Digital Manager (maternity cover)

We’ve got an exciting opportunity for an exceptional individual with proven experience to join our small and successful national charity as our Communications and Digital Manager, on a fixed-term, maternity cover contract.
The communications and digital manager is responsible for the strategic planning and day to day delivery of Unlock’s external communications. They manage the organisation’s website, social media and press activity, including working across teams to develop and share impactful messages. The role also includes responsibility for delivery of key aspects of the charity’s digital strategy, managing Unlock’s digital presence and driving digital development across the organisation.
If you’re a communications professional who is looking to step up into a more senior role, or interested in developing your digital experience, this role would be a good fit.
Salary and hours
Contract: Full-time, Fixed Term Contract – 9 to 12 months
Start date: 12 February 2024
Hours of work: 37.5 hours a week
Salary: £34,906 per year
Location: Remote – the post-holder will work from home with a minimum of four days in the
office at Maidstone a year
Holidays: Holiday will be calculated pro rata, based on the following FTE: 25 days + public
holidays + discretionary days between Christmas and New Year
Pension: Automatic enrolment into Unlock’s workplace pension scheme into which we will
contribute 6% of gross pay.
Please note this role isn’t suitable for job-share.
If you think you’d be a great fit for this role, find out more and apply by 21 November.
