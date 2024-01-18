Unlock welcomes Dr Andrew Henley as new CEO

We are delighted to announce the appointment of our new CEO, Dr Andrew Henley. Andrew is a renowned expert on the many and varied impacts of criminal records, having spent over a decade working as an academic criminologist at Keele University and the University of Nottingham.

Andrew’s PhD examined the introduction of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 – the only measure which offers any sort of legal protection against discrimination for people with criminal records. He has subsequently published research on the limitations of this Act, alternative approaches to legal rehabilitation, and on the disqualification of people with criminal records from the UK Government’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme. Andrew has a long association with Unlock, including volunteering for the charity and serving as a trustee for six years.

Unlock’s Chair of Trustees, Mark Rowe said:

“The board of trustees and I are incredibly pleased to appoint Dr Andrew Henley as Unlock’s new CEO. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience of the long-term disadvantages caused by criminal records, and a real commitment to Unlock’s vision. As a former trustee, volunteer and collaborator with the charity, we know he will hit the ground running. I am excited to see Unlock go from strength to strength under Andrew’s leadership.”

Dr Andrew Henley said:

“I am both proud and excited to have been given the honour of becoming Unlock’s new CEO. My passion for critically questioning unfair discrimination against people with criminal records has always motivated me in my previous career as a researcher and educator. Unlock has done more than any other organisation to support those trying to move forwards positively with their lives, whilst also challenging government, employers and others to adopt more inclusive approaches. The opportunity to now lead this charity is one which I am greatly looking forward to.”

Andrew Henley will take up the role of CEO on 1 February.