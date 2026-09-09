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Unlock respond to the Ministry of Justice review of the prison system

Submitting evidence to the government's review, Unlock outline the importance of rehabilitation in the prison system

 

With the prison system facing significant and long-standing pressures, the government are undertaking an independent review of the prison system. Ambitious, longer-term thinking is needed if the government are to tackle the prison system’s problems.

Ultimately capacity problems are a product of sentencing decisions, recall, court delays, and weak post-prison support. But these can be addressed by providing meaningful rehabilitation in prison, under a new Rehabilitation and Reintegration Act, stopping prison from continuing to be a revolving door.

Drawing from some of Unlock’s reports, we have outlined why rehabilitation has to be treated as a whole-system responsibility rather than a siloed programme, the importance of holistic defence, and the additional barriers faced by women, especially in the digital age.

You can read our submission in full here.

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