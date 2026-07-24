Unlock is looking for an experienced and motivated Communications Officer to help us promote our services, campaigns, and work by producing clear, accessible, and engaging content.

This is an exciting opportunity to:

Share powerful stories from people with lived experience, highlighting the barriers faced by people with criminal records.

Build relationships with stakeholders, supporters and partners, contributing to the charity’s wider influencing and engagement work.

Shape our key messages and take responsibility for creating and managing our content across all media.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about the power of lived experience stories, and is committed to creating positive change for people with criminal records.

3 days per week | Fixed-term (12 months) with a view to becoming permanent dependent on funding | Closing date – Sunday 16 August 2026

Interested? Download the application pack and apply today.