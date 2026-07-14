Unlock is looking for a passionate and proactive Community Network Coordinator to strengthen relationships with grassroots organisations, community groups and people with lived experience across England and Wales.

This is an exciting opportunity to:

Build partnerships with organisations supporting people with criminal records.

Create opportunities for collaboration, learning and shared impact.

Support and coordinate Unlock’s Insight Panel and other lived experience activities.

Ensure the voices of people with lived experience help shape our services, campaigns and future direction.

We’re looking for someone who is a natural relationship-builder, believes in the power of lived experience, and is committed to creating positive change for people with criminal records.

30 hours per week | Fixed term until October 2027 | Closing date – Friday 7 August 2026

Interested? Download the application pack and apply today.