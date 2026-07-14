Unlock is looking for a passionate and proactive Community Network Coordinator to strengthen relationships with grassroots organisations, community groups and people with lived experience across England and Wales.
This is an exciting opportunity to:
- Build partnerships with organisations supporting people with criminal records.
- Create opportunities for collaboration, learning and shared impact.
- Support and coordinate Unlock’s Insight Panel and other lived experience activities.
- Ensure the voices of people with lived experience help shape our services, campaigns and future direction.
We’re looking for someone who is a natural relationship-builder, believes in the power of lived experience, and is committed to creating positive change for people with criminal records.
30 hours per week | Fixed term until October 2027 | Closing date – Friday 7 August 2026
Interested? Download the application pack and apply today.
Learn more about this topic
- Paula Harriott’s statement on the weaponisation of Louise Haigh MP’s criminal record
- Government’s review of the Early Release Scheme must prioritise rehabilitation
- Community Network Coordinator
- Unlock Leaders come together for the Leadership Programme’s first residential retreat
- Ending the Long Shadow of Criminal Records – Unlock’s five-year strategy 2026-31
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