For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives.

Unlock Leadership Programme 2026

Do you have lived experience of the justice system?Do you want to turn that experience into influence, leadership and change?

Unlock Leadership is a 12-month programme designed to support people to step confidently into leadership, research and policy spaces.

What’s included?

  • 12-month structured leadership journey
  • 12 online webinars with sector leaders, academics and change makers
  • Two in person residentials, focused on deep learning and connection
  • Individual and group therapeutic support throughout the programme
  • Membership of online community of practice
  • Development of your own research or policy paper
  • £75 monthly stipend for your participation.

Who is it for?

This is for people with a lived experience of having a criminal record. This includes anyone who has served a prison sentence, or received a community order.

You do not need any formal qualifications and you do not need to already see yourself as a “leader”.

You just need the commitment to grow, reflect and use your experience to create change.

How to apply

Send a copy of your CV together with a one-page letter setting out the reasons why you’d like to take part to paula.harriott@unlock.org.uk. The closing date is 9am on Monday 23 March 2026

