Unlock Leadership Programme 2026

Unlock Leadership is a 12-month programme designed to support people to step confidently into leadership, research and policy spaces.
What’s included?
- 12-month structured leadership journey
- 12 online webinars with sector leaders, academics and change makers
- Two in person residentials, focused on deep learning and connection
- Individual and group therapeutic support throughout the programme
- Membership of online community of practice
- Development of your own research or policy paper
- £75 monthly stipend for your participation.
Who is it for?
This is for people with a lived experience of having a criminal record. This includes anyone who has served a prison sentence, or received a community order.
You do not need any formal qualifications and you do not need to already see yourself as a “leader”.
You just need the commitment to grow, reflect and use your experience to create change.
How to apply
Send a copy of your CV together with a one-page letter setting out the reasons why you’d like to take part to paula.harriott@unlock.org.uk. The closing date is 9am on Monday 23 March 2026
