For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records
Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

The Right to be Forgotten – Rehabilitation in the digital age

Fifty years after the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act promised second chances, the digital age has made that promise fragile.

Search engines, news archives and social media mean that spent convictions can remain visible indefinitely, undermining rehabilitation and perpetuating stigma.

This is a common theme that people contact us about for advice and assistance. Employers, education providers and others are able to easily discover information online that they would not legally receive from a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. As technology has evolved since the 1970’s, so should our laws.

We have published a briefing on the Right to be Forgotten which explores:

  • How online criminal record data impacts employment, housing and wellbeing
  • Why current GDPR delisting processes fall short
  • Unlock’s recommendations for digital rehabilitation reform including
    • Modernising the ROA for the internet era
    • Clear public interest tests for retaining historic conviction data
    • Stronger ICO powers and ethical standards for reporting

Rehabilitation is not about erasing the past, it’s about recognising change and enabling second chances. Without urgent action, algorithms – not law – will decide who gets to move on.

Read our report here.

 

 

 

 

