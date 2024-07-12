Priorities for reform of the criminal records system

Unlock has written to the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, who came into post following Labour’s success in the general election.

The new government has made early announcements on prison reform, and there are encouraging signs that they are receptive to reform across criminal justice.

In the letter we have outlined some of our priorities for review and reform of the criminal records system:

Reviewing the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act – is it still ft for purpose 50 years on from when it was originally passed?

Amending the “exclusionary rule” in the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme so that all victims can receive support, even if they have a criminal record themselves.

Continued engagement between government and criminal justice organisations on areas of policy development.

Support for the Fair Checks campaign – the campaign to ensure people with criminal records have a fair chance to find work and fulfil their potential.

Unlock will continue to raise awareness and push for reform at all level of government, ensuring the voices and experiences of people with criminal records are heard.