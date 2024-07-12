 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Priorities for reform of the criminal records system

Unlock calls on the new Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood to consider urgent criminal records reforms

Official image of Shabana Mahmood MP against a background image of the Houses of Parliament. Text reads: Dear Minister, here are the priorities for criminal records reform

Unlock has written to the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, who came into post following Labour’s success in the general election.

The new government has made early announcements on prison reform, and there are encouraging signs that they are receptive to reform across criminal justice.

In the letter we have outlined some of our priorities for review and reform of the criminal records system:

  • Reviewing the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act – is it still ft for purpose 50 years on from when it was originally passed?
  • Amending the “exclusionary rule” in the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme so that all victims can receive support, even if they have a criminal record themselves.
  • Continued engagement between government and criminal justice organisations on areas of policy development.
  • Support for the Fair Checks campaign  – the campaign to ensure people with criminal records have a fair chance to find work and fulfil their potential.

Unlock will continue to raise awareness and push for reform at all level of government, ensuring the voices and experiences of people with criminal records are heard.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now