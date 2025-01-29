New vacancy: Community Network Coordinator

At Unlock we want to ensure that people with criminal records have access to the best quality support possible.

We have our website which receives over 1.5 million visits, and our helpline with nearly 10,000 contacts every year; now we want to take this support out into communities to make sure our expertise gets to everyone who needs it. With over 12.5 million people affected by a criminal record and with this number growing, we know our service is even more important than ever.

We want to build a network of community organisations that are connected to Unlock and have access to specialist training in supporting people with criminal records. This new role is pivotal to achieving the vision of Better Advice for All.

If you’d like to be part of this vision and the role fits with your skills and experience, we look forward to your application.

About this role

Job title: Community Network Coordinator

Responsible to: Head of Advice

Salary: £15,000 per year

Contract: Part time with potential to increase to full-time

Duration of project: Three years

Working hours: 18 hours 45 minutes per week with potential to increase

Location: London and the South-East – remote working regular attendance at the Maidstone office

Probation period: 6 months

Please note this role isn’t suitable for job-share.

Find out more and apply