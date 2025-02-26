 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

New vacancies at Unlock

Take a look at our latest roles

We’ve got two exciting new roles at Unlock – both of which are crucial to helping us deliver our mission to create lasting change for people with criminal records.

Our new Communications and Policy Officer will be responsible for crafting messages that have real impact. They will make sure the right people hear about us at the right time, from people with criminal records to policy makers.

Our Fundraising Officer will identify and secure funding opportunities, ensuring that we can deliver our life changing work.

Visit our jobs page to find out more about both roles.

