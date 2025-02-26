New vacancies at Unlock

We’ve got two exciting new roles at Unlock – both of which are crucial to helping us deliver our mission to create lasting change for people with criminal records.
Our new Communications and Policy Officer will be responsible for crafting messages that have real impact. They will make sure the right people hear about us at the right time, from people with criminal records to policy makers.
Our Fundraising Officer will identify and secure funding opportunities, ensuring that we can deliver our life changing work.
