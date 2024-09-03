Meet Paula

Unlock is a beacon of hope for people with criminal records. The people who contact us rely on the team’s knowledge and expertise to help them navigate the difficulties and barriers to life having a criminal record can cause.

I know from personal experience how important Unlock is. I remember writing from prison to get advice. When I came out, Unlock was there to help with practical things like how to get affordable car insurance.

You’ll understand why, then, that I’m delighted to have this opportunity to join as CEO.

Understanding Unlock

I’ve spent the first couple of weeks diving into understanding the work we do in detail, spending time with the team and getting a sense of the culture. There has been so much to learn!

It was helpful to be able to spend valuable handover time with Justina Forristal, and of course our Director of policy Jo Easton, who both stepped in as joint Interim CEOs last year.

Whether it’s the operations, policy or advice teams, or up to Board level, I’ve found there’s commitment, enthusiasm and a warm welcome from the whole organisation.

A transformational future

Between the team and Unlock’s 25 year’s of experience, we have deep foundations to underpin our future growth and development.

I’ve got lots of ideas and thoughts on this future swirling around in my head as I find out more every day. We’re aiming for ambitious and transformational thinking and I’m encouraging the team to think outside of their own area.

Commitment to involvement and participation

All charities need to listen and adapt to make sure they continue to meet the needs of the people they serve. I’ve been a champion of enabling opportunity and building the capacity of people with convictions to take part and lead for most of my career. Going forward, we will be building more on the commitment to involvement and participation that we have in our strategy.

As we move forwards, there will be opportunities for deeper consultation with people with criminal records, and with partner organisations working in the criminal justice sector and beyond.

Let’s chat!

I’d love to speak to as many stakeholders as possible as I develop our plans for the future.

You can contact me on LinkedIn, on X/Twitter, or send an email to paula.harriott@unlock.org.uk .

I love a chat, so do get in touch!

Paula