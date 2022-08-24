Introducing Dr Jo Easton: Unlock’s new Director of policy and advocacy

How did you come to work in the criminal justice sector, and what drew you to Unlock?

I came to work in the criminal justice sector from an initial passion for human rights. I have been a lifelong member of Amnesty International, and had always enjoyed getting involved in their campaigns when I had spare time. So when I was looking for a change of career about fifteen years ago, working on human rights seemed an obvious choice.

My first step was to study for a Masters in human rights, then I took my first policy role at a small charity that supported families who had lost someone during the Northern Ireland conflict. The focus was pushing for independent investigations, and the role they could play in helping families understand what happened and move on. This experience eventually led me to INQUEST, which supports families through the investigation process after someone has died in custody. This gave me my first experience of the justice system, and ignited a passion in me to work for the rights of people detained by the state – a passion I followed by taking on a PhD part-time which looked at the value of families participating in investigations after a death.

A few years into my PhD, I started work at the Magistrates Association, which is a charity that supports magistrates by providing training and advocating for a fairer justice system. The scope of this role allowed me to work on varied topics across both family and criminal justice, which was great. But my main passion was always to be supporting people with convictions to fight the stigma and discrimination they face. So I moved first to the Independent Monitoring Board and Lay Observer (IMB & LO) secretariat and now Unlock.

I have always been impressed with the work that Unlock does – the impact that you have had on changing the system has been inspiring and I love the model of starting with what people with criminal records are saying and turning it into advocacy and influencing work. It not only empowers people, but also legitimises the policy work and helps focus on real-life impact. One of my family was in prison and I saw first-hand how that affected their life going forward, so I have a personal interest in supporting people with criminal records. But even more than that – my initial passion for human rights was always about challenging the othering of people and fighting for the principle that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. So an opportunity to use my experience to push for change for people with criminal records feels like a perfect convergence.