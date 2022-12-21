Helpline Christmas closure

 Skip to main content
Our helpline will be closed for the Christmas holidays from 4.45pm on Wednesday 21st December, reopening at 8.45am on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Whilst we’re closed you can drop us an email, text or WhatsApp message or write to us. Our contact details can be found here. We’ll respond to every enquiry we receive as soon as possible following our return to the office in January.

The Christmas holidays can be a difficult time for some and if you need to speak to someone while our helpline is closed, you can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org.uk. Details of other organisations offering urgent support can be found here.

On behalf of everybody at Unlock, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

