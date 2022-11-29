Join the Big Give Christmas Challenge and double your impact

From 29 November to 6 December, Unlock will be taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We’re hoping to raise £1,000 to develop our support for young people with criminal records.
Double your donation
The Big Give campaign week is a great time to donate to Unlock, because your donation will be doubled thanks to match-funding. This means that if you give £10, we’ll receive £20. One donation, double the impact!
How your donation will help
Every penny raised will help us to continue our work supporting people with criminal records. For this campaign we’re focusing on young people.
Young people with criminal records – often acquired in childhood – have doors shut in their face just as they should be starting their adult lives. They face barriers to employment, education and even housing, making it feel impossible to move on. Instead of giving people a chance to move on from their mistakes, the system keeps young people trapped in their past, setting them up to fail.
With your help, we want to involve more young people in our work, so we can better understand their experiences and support them to thrive.
How to support us
The campaign runs from Tuesday 29 November – Tuesday 6 December. Here’s how you can take part:
- During the campaign week, simply visit our campaign page to donate.
- Share a post on social media to raise awareness – tag us on Twitter @unlockcharity and use the hashtag #ChristmasChallenge22
- Share our page with friends and family who you think would like to support us
CommentsAdd Comment