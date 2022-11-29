 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records
  • News & Press
  • Join the Big Give Christmas Challenge and double your impact

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Join the Big Give Christmas Challenge and double your impact

Support us this week and your donation will be matched

From 29 November to 6 December, Unlock will be taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We’re hoping to raise £1,000 to develop our support for young people with criminal records. 

Double your donation 

The Big Give campaign week is a great time to donate to Unlock, because your donation will be doubled thanks to match-funding. This means that if you give £10, we’ll receive £20. One donation, double the impact!

How your donation will help 

Every penny raised will help us to continue our work supporting people with criminal records. For this campaign we’re focusing on young people.  

Young people with criminal records – often acquired in childhood – have doors shut in their face just as they should be starting their adult lives. They face barriers to employment, education and even housing, making it feel impossible to move on. Instead of giving people a chance to move on from their mistakes, the system keeps young people trapped in their past, setting them up to fail.   

With your help, we want to involve more young people in our work, so we can better understand their experiences and support them to thrive.   

How to support us 

The campaign runs from Tuesday 29 November – Tuesday 6 December. Here’s how you can take part: 

  1. During the campaign week, simply visit our campaign page to donate. 
  2. Share a post on social media to raise awareness – tag us on Twitter @unlockcharity and use the hashtag #ChristmasChallenge22
  3. Share our page with friends and family who you think would like to support us

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now