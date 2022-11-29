Join the Big Give Christmas Challenge and double your impact

How your donation will help

Every penny raised will help us to continue our work supporting people with criminal records. For this campaign we’re focusing on young people.

Young people with criminal records – often acquired in childhood – have doors shut in their face just as they should be starting their adult lives. They face barriers to employment, education and even housing, making it feel impossible to move on. Instead of giving people a chance to move on from their mistakes, the system keeps young people trapped in their past, setting them up to fail.

With your help, we want to involve more young people in our work, so we can better understand their experiences and support them to thrive.

How to support us

The campaign runs from Tuesday 29 November – Tuesday 6 December. Here’s how you can take part: