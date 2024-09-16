 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records
  • News & Updates
  • Childhood criminal offences: time for a distinct system

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Childhood criminal offences: time for a distinct system

Justice and young people's sector experts gather at Unlock's roundtable to discuss childhood offences

On Tuesday 10 September, Unlock hosted a roundtable event to discuss the issues of childhood criminal offences and the impact they have on individuals’ criminal records. 

The youth justice system is different from the wider criminal justice system, with distinct aims and principles around child welfare and reducing reoffending.

But criminal records for childhood offences are handled under the same regime as offences committed by adults. The only distinction being that childhood offence are subject to shorter spending periods. 

This means that the aims of the youth justice system – focusing on the wellbeing of the child – can be undermined by the realities of the punitive criminal records regime. Children have a right to avoid the stigma of a criminal record following them long into adulthood, but the current system means childhood offences may be disclosed for the rest of their adult lives. 

Finding solutions

At Unlock, we believe there is a need for a distinct criminal records system to handle childhood offences. 

The roundtable brought together experts from across the justice sector, academia and beyond to discuss the negative impact of the current system and to consider our proposed solutions. It was fantastic to gather such a broad range of perspectives, and to have engagement from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice.

Proposing change

Building on the feedback and discussion from the roundtable, we are developing detailed proposals for a distinct childhood criminal records system. We will be sharing these in the coming months. 

Three young people of different genders and ethnicities are sat outside on a wall. Two are looking at a laptop and one is holding an open notebook, working on something together. Text reads "Childhood offences shouldn

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12.5 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now