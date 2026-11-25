From 1st to 8th of December, any money you donate to us via Big Give, they will match. That means your gift will go twice as far.

This year we’re raising money for our Information and Advice Service. In response to increasing demand, we have expanded our advice services to provide tailored, trauma informed support. Unlock’s Information and Advice Support Services function as a critical lifeline providing specialist non-judgemental support to empower people with a criminal record.

The IAS provides:

Clear, accessible information on a range of subjects including the ROA, DBS checks, criminal record disclosure, rights at work and the impact of a criminal record when applying to college/university, housing, buying insurance or travelling abroad.

Tailored advice at key transition points (pre-application, disclosure, progression).

Ongoing, relational support to help people navigate challenges before they arise, rather than waiting until situations escalate.

So if you’re thinking of giving something that will help people to be their best selves, do it via Big Give during the first week of December and your donation can go twice as far!

Visit our campaign page to donate, and thank you for your generosity