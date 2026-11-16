In July, the Sentencing Council launched a consultation into its strategic objectives for the period 2027 to 2030, inviting responses from organisations and from the public.

Sentencing Council

The Sentencing Council is a public authority, created in 2010 and funded by the Ministry of Justice, with main objectives to:

promote a clear, fair and consistent approach to sentencing;

produce analysis and research on sentencing; and

work to improve public confidence in sentencing.

Their proposed objectives for the period 2027 to 2030 are:

Developing and revising sentencing guidelines Producing and using analysis and research to inform evidence-based decision-making Fulfilling the Council’s Public Sector Equality Duty Promoting public understanding of sentencing

Unlock’s response

Unlock have submitted a response to the consultation (which you can read in full here), drawing on research, evidence and lived-experience expertise, while acknowledging the current crisis in public confidence around the criminal justice system.

In brief, the key messages of the Unlock response are:

Reflect the shift away from custodial and towards community sentences

Government statistics show that reoffending rates are significantly lower for those given community sentences as opposed to short custodial sentences. With the prison system operating at capacity, change is necessary and sentencing guidelines should reflect this evidence.

Include lived-experience voices in Sentencing Council consultations and work

With one in four people of working age having some form of criminal record, lived experience makes up a significant proportion of the public. Calling on that experience as part of the evidence base increases knowledge, encourages engagement with the criminal justice system, and mitigates against the marginalisation of vulnerable groups.

Promote greater public understanding of sentencing

In a landscape where the criminal justice stories that dominate in the UK media are often the most sensationalist and not reflective of the criminal justice system as a whole, the public debate on sentencing is, according to the Justice Select Committee, “stuck in a dysfunctional and reactive cycle”. This situation will require a more proactive approach to providing the public with information and clarification on sentencing.