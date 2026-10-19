Youth justice sector join FairChecks letter to Justice Minister with a plan for childhood criminal records reform

With the government committing to reform of the childhood criminal records regime, FairChecks have drawn up proposals for reform which would help tens of thousands of children and adults move on from childhood convictions each year.

These proposals would maintain safeguarding and public confidence whilst making changes which mean that many childhood offences which received non-custodial sentences would not need to be disclosed for life. Building on proposals published in the government’s White Paper, these proposals cover youth conditional cautions, all sentences for childhood offences, rehabilitation periods and specified offences.

You can read our proposals here. Colleagues working across youth justice have now signed a joint-letter to the Justice Minister Jake Richards MP asking that the government consider these proposals. You can read our letter here. We would like to thank all those who joined in signing this letter.