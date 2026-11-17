The government have recently changed prison disciplinary rules to remove and restrict social visits to people in prison. Concerningly these changes were not debated in Parliament before they were made and were passed using secondary legislation, setting a very worrying precedent.

These rules came into force on 2 September 2026, before they were debated in the House of Lords on 3 November. By that point, the changes had already been implemented, and the subsequent debate offered no opportunity to amend or overturn them. This raises serious questions about democratic accountability and the use of secondary legislation to introduce consequential changes to prison policy without proper parliamentary scrutiny.

Prisons are already places where power is profoundly unequal, where those subject to decisions have limited opportunities to challenge them, and where accountability and transparency are essential safeguards against the misuse of authority.

We should also be asking whose voices were heard in developing these changes. Were people in prison, their families and those with lived experience of the disciplinary system meaningfully consulted? What assessment was undertaken of the potential consequences for rehabilitation, family relationships and procedural fairness?

It is deeply troubling that changes affecting the fundamental rights, dignity and rehabilitation of people in prison can be introduced through the back door, with parliamentary scrutiny taking place only after the changes have come into force.

The fact that people are imprisoned must never mean that decisions affecting their lives are exempt from democratic accountability. If anything, the profound imbalance of power within prisons demands greater scrutiny, not less.

Prison reform must be grounded in evidence, transparency, accountability and respect for human dignity. It should never be achieved by circumventing meaningful parliamentary oversight.

Speaking about the recent debate in the House of Lords, Paula Harriott CEO of Unlock said:

“I strongly concur with the concerns raised in this debate. The introduction of significant changes to prison disciplinary rules through secondary legislation, without meaningful parliamentary scrutiny before their implementation, sets a deeply troubling precedent.

These are not minor administrative adjustments. They are changes that can fundamentally affect the lives of people in prison, their relationships with their families and their prospects for rehabilitation.”