For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives.

Announcement on staff changes

With the agreement of trustees, Angela Cairns has decided to step down from her position as CEO of Unlock. Following two years with Unlock, Angela is taking some time out to explore other interests and career opportunities. The charity wishes her well for her future career.

 

Jo Easton, Unlock’s current Director of policy and advocacy, has agreed to become acting CEO to lead the charity in its vital work in building a fairer future for people with criminal records.

 

Statement from Mark Rowe, Chair of Trustees, Unlock

