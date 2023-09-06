Aged 18-25? We want to hear from you

At Unlock, we want anyone with a criminal record to be able to benefit from our information and support. We also know that there are particular challenges facing young adults with criminal records, and that people aged 18-25 might not always find our resources accessible.

We want to make sure that our helpline and advice is tailored towards young adults and that it is set up in a way that makes it accessible to them. We want to make sure that the policy work we do is focussed on issues that are important to young adults. We want to make sure that we play a role in ensuring that the voices of young adults are heard. That’s why we’re looking for 5-7 people aged 18-25 to make up our new Young Adult Panel.

There are three main things we want the panel to do:

Help us make sure that our information and advice is both clear and easy for young adults to understand and effectively accessible for young adults To help us develop work to hear the experience and views of young adults with criminal records To assess our website and give feedback as to whether it is accessible to young adults and answers the questions they are likely to want to see answered

This will require 30 hours of work over 3-4 months. We will pay £12/hour. Much of this time will be spent working independently on set tasks, such as reviewing the Unlock website to see how well it caters for the needs of young adults.

We are looking for people who are willing to offer both positive and negative feedback – you need to be comfortable doing this, as we want to know where what we do is good and where it could be better. Given the fact that you’ll be assessing our communications and website, a good level of English in reading and writing will be needed.

There will be five virtual meetings, so you must be able to join these on a computer or other device.

Interested? Find out more and get in touch