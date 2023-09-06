 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Aged 18-25? We want to hear from you

An exciting paid opportunity for young adults with a criminal record

At Unlock, we want anyone with a criminal record to be able to benefit from our information and support. We also know that there are particular challenges facing young adults with criminal records, and that people aged 18-25 might not always find our resources accessible.

We want to make sure that our helpline and advice is tailored towards young adults and that it is set up in a way that makes it accessible to them. We want to make sure that the policy work we do is focussed on issues that are important to young adults. We want to make sure that we play a role in ensuring that the voices of young adults are heard. That’s why we’re looking for 5-7 people aged 18-25 to make up our new Young Adult Panel.

There are three main things we want the panel to do:

  1. Help us make sure that our information and advice is both clear and easy for young adults to understand and effectively accessible for young adults
  2. To help us develop work to hear the experience and views of young adults with criminal records
  3. To assess our website and give feedback as to whether it is accessible to young adults and answers the questions they are likely to want to see answered

This will require 30 hours of work over 3-4 months. We will pay £12/hour. Much of this time will be spent working independently on set tasks, such as reviewing the Unlock website to see how well it caters for the needs of young adults.

We are looking for people who are willing to offer both positive and negative feedback – you need to be comfortable doing this, as we want to know where what we do is good and where it could be better. Given the fact that you’ll be assessing our communications and website, a good level of English in reading and writing will be needed.

There will be five virtual meetings, so you must be able to join these on a computer or other device.

Interested? Find out more and get in touch

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now