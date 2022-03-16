We’re hiring!

 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

It’s an exciting time at Unlock, as we open recruitment for two roles.

We’re looking for a Policy officer to continue developing our key projects, working on access to employment and higher education for people with criminal records.

We’re also recruiting a new Director of policy and advocacy to lead our policy team in driving forward our policy and advocacy priorities.

We’re a small team with big ambitions. The right people for these roles will be committed to our vision and passionate about creating a fairer world for people with criminal records.

If you think you or someone you know could be one of the people we’re looking for, take a look at the roles and get in touch.

