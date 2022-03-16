We’re hiring!

It’s an exciting time at Unlock, as we open recruitment for two roles.

We’re looking for a Policy officer to continue developing our key projects, working on access to employment and higher education for people with criminal records.

We’re also recruiting a new Director of policy and advocacy to lead our policy team in driving forward our policy and advocacy priorities.

We’re a small team with big ambitions. The right people for these roles will be committed to our vision and passionate about creating a fairer world for people with criminal records.

If you think you or someone you know could be one of the people we’re looking for, take a look at the roles and get in touch.

