Victims of crime have rights – having a criminal record shouldn’t block support

Many survivors of the most traumatic crimes are at risk of also acquiring a criminal record.

This could be linked to the same incident(s), for example if someone is prosecuted for soliciting but had been trafficked or coerced into that position.

Similarly the long-term impacts of trauma can be seen in the criminal justice system, for example in the link between adverse childhood experiences and future offending behaviour or in the stark fact that 59% of women with criminal records have been a victim of domestic abuse.

A criminal record can make you vulnerable

A criminal record can push people to the margins of society, increasing their vulnerability to crimes. Difficulties accessing housing, for example, can make people with criminal records more vulnerable if they end up homeless.

It is worth also considering the number of people who fall victim to crime in prisons. Prisons can be turbulent and violent environments and, although data is hard to quantify, we know that many people suffer violent crime in prison each year.

Blocked from support