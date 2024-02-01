Update on Unlock CEO recruitment

The following statement is made by the board of trustees:

We recently announced a permanent CEO for Unlock after an extensive search process. However, after further discussions and considerations, combined with ongoing health issues, Dr Andrew Henley has decided that it is not the right time for him to take up the role. The board wishes him well for the future.

Justina Forristal and Jo Easton have been delivering excellent work with the staff team over the past few months as joint interim CEOs. Both will remain with the organisation on an ongoing basis. With their leadership, the charity will continue to provide services and advocacy to support people with criminal records, as well as exploring new and exciting ways for us to take our work forward. Justina will also partner with the board to secure the future leadership of the organisation.

The board is working closely with the brilliant team at Unlock to support them through this period of change.