Unlock responds to consultation on employment support and services

The Institute for Employment Studies (IES) is an independent centre for research and consultancy, exploring key issues in employment and HR. The IES aims to improve policy and practice in employment and related fields. Learn more about the IES here.

In November 2022, the IES launched the Commission on the Future of Employment Support to develop evidence-led proposals for reform of the system of employment support and services. The first step for the Commission was to launch a consultation to gather evidence on the successes and challenges of existing employment services, and explore how the current system might be reformed.

Employment services have an important role to play in supporting people with criminal records to navigate the UK labour market. Unlock’s response to this consultation highlights the following:

People with criminal records are disadvantaged in the UK labour market. Poor policy, practice and attitudes to people with criminal records are prevalent in every sector and create unnecessary barriers for those seeking employment

The challenges a criminal record poses to employment can be exacerbated by existing inequalities in the UK criminal justice system. Measures to improve labour market outcomes for disadvantaged groups will be less effective if challenges relating to criminal records are unresolved.

Employers should be encouraged to assess people by their skills and suitability for a role first, before exploring the relevance of any criminal record

Employment services should develop specialist understanding of the issues faced by people with criminal records. Without this, individuals and employers navigate a complex system alone.

Support for employers should include guidance on the relevant legal frameworks, internal policy design and what fair practice can look like. Well-developed policies relating to criminal records are a far more effective recruitment tool than an over-reliance on criminal record checks or blanket refusals. Employers need specialist support to develop these policies effectively.

Find our full response here.