Statement on the passing of Lord Ramsbotham

We are deeply saddened to hear that General Lord David Ramsbotham has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.

As Unlock’s president since 2004 and in his work with other criminal justice organisations, Lord Ramsbotham was a tireless and passionate advocate for rehabilitation, prisoners’ rights and a fairer justice system.

We are incredibly grateful for Lord Ramsbotham’s support and guidance over the years. May he rest in peace.