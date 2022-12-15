 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives.

Statement on the passing of Lord Ramsbotham

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

We are deeply saddened to hear that General Lord David Ramsbotham has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.  

As Unlock’s president since 200and in his work with other criminal justice organisations, Lord Ramsbotham was a tireless and passionate advocate for rehabilitation, prisoners’ rights and a fairer justice system.  

We are incredibly grateful for Lord Ramsbotham’s support and guidance over the years. May he rest in peace.

  1. my thoughts are with family in this very sad loss rambo was very tought and stricked general lord d ramsbottom will sadly missed he was all/ways rambo to me he was right wene he told me I should not go out of the and he was right as he was a good boss to me rest in peace rambo

