Share your story: Hopezine x Unlock

Hopezine is a mental health and disability magazine and blog by me, Erica Crompton, a journalist and former Volunteer at Unlock.

The aim of Hopezine is to offer readers hope and give marginalised writers and artists a voice. We focus on ‘hope’ for one and all – especially those with direct or indirect experience of overcoming adversity. For a special summer 2023 edition with Unlock I’m looking for a handful of poems, articles, art and photographs, from people with criminal records, that focus on:

Success stories with tips on how readers can also overcome the constraints of a criminal record to succeed

Film, books, or music made by people with convictions and reviewed by people with convictions

Poems about hope, forgiveness, freedom and second chances

Artwork and photography that’s bright and feels hopeful (For example a photo of sunflowers or art painted in primary colours)

Articles and reviews should be succinct, and no more than 500 words

Poems should be shorter at no more than 300 words.

Art and photography should be submitted in high-resolution, (For example a very large or original file or photograph of the work).

All work can be anonymous if you prefer – please make it clear the name you would like your work to appear under.

All work should be sent to hopezineunlock@hotmail.com by no later than noon on 14th April 2023. If you’ve an idea for a piece of work outside the brief please email it over to discuss.

I look forward to hearing from you!