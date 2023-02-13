 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Share your story: Hopezine x Unlock

Former Unlock volunteer Erica Crompton shares an exciting opportunity to contribute to a magazine

Topics

Hopezine is a mental health and disability magazine and blog by me, Erica Crompton, a journalist and former Volunteer at Unlock.

The aim of Hopezine is to offer readers hope and give marginalised writers and artists a voice. We focus on ‘hope’ for one and all – especially those with direct or indirect experience of overcoming adversity. For a special summer 2023 edition with Unlock I’m looking for a handful of poems, articles, art and photographs, from people with criminal records, that focus on:

  • Success stories with tips on how readers can also overcome the constraints of a criminal record to succeed
  • Film, books, or music made by people with convictions and reviewed by people with convictions
  • Poems about hope, forgiveness, freedom and second chances
  • Artwork and photography that’s bright and feels hopeful (For example a photo of sunflowers or art painted in primary colours)

Articles and reviews should be succinct, and no more than 500 words

Poems should be shorter at no more than 300 words.

Art and photography should be submitted in high-resolution, (For example a very large or original file or photograph of the work).

All work can be anonymous if you prefer – please make it clear the name you would like your work to appear under.

All work should be sent to hopezineunlock@hotmail.com by no later than noon on 14th April 2023. If you’ve an idea for a piece of work outside the brief please email it over to discuss.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Written by:

Erica is a writer and journalist, and former volunteer with Unlock

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now