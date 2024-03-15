 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
Proposed changes to social housing allocation may disqualify people with criminal records

Unlock concerned by changes outlined in new government consultation

Proposed changes to the allocation of social housing in a current government consultation would have specific negative impacts on people with criminal records.

Under the proposals, someone with an unspent conviction and/or certain civil sanctions relating to anti-social behaviour could be disqualified from access to social housing.

Unlock’s concerns

  • This is a disproportionate and unnecessary infringement of the rights of people with criminal records to continue their lives.
  • Disqualifying someone with an unspent conviction adds a further layer of punishment to their conviction.
  • Stable and secure housing is crucial in supporting effective rehabilitation. Any efforts individuals are making with regards to rehabilitation would be hampered by difficulties in obtaining stable housing.
  • Some people with unspent convictions have license restrictions governing where they can live, and further restrictions on availability of housing is only likely to harm their chances of rehabilitation further.
  • These measures would have a particular impact on those recently released from prison, potentially hampering their access to support services and employment, and even increasing the likelihood of recall if they lack access to appropriate housing in the right area.

Unlock’s response

Unlock will be providing a full response to the consultation questions where our expertise is relevant. We’ll be publishing this shortly.

We will be urging the government to reconsider any measures that make life more challenging for people with criminal records.

The government’s role should be to support people who have had interactions with the justice system to achieve meaningful rehabilitation. Limiting their access to secure housing seriously undermines this.

Join your voice: respond to the consultation

We would encourage organisations involved in the criminal justice sector to respond to the consultation.

Consultation on reforms to social housing allocations
Published: 30 January 2024

Respond through the online survey
Closes: Tuesday 25 March

