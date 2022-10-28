Our helpline opening hours are changing

In response to our recent helpline survey, 25% of the people we spoke to told us that our current helpline opening hours did not fully meet their requirements, with many stating that they would like to see us opening earlier and closing later.

Wherever possible, we try to put our users’ needs at the heart of what we do, and we have therefore made some changes to our opening hours.

From Tuesday 1 November our new opening hours will be 8.45am until 4.45pm, Monday to Friday.

Our contact details remain the same:

Telephone number: 01634 247350 / 07824 113848

Text/WhatsApp: 07824 113848

Email: advice@unlock.org.uk

Remember that our online information and advice is here for you whenever you need it.