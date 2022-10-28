 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Our helpline opening hours are changing

From November we're opening earlier and closing later

Tags

In response to our recent helpline survey, 25% of the people we spoke to told us that our current helpline opening hours did not fully meet their requirements, with many stating that they would like to see us opening earlier and closing later.

Wherever possible, we try to put our users’ needs at the heart of what we do, and we have therefore made some changes to our opening hours.

From Tuesday 1 November our new opening hours will be 8.45am until 4.45pm, Monday to Friday.

Our contact details remain the same:

Telephone number:   01634 247350 / 07824 113848

Text/WhatsApp:         07824 113848

Email:                            advice@unlock.org.uk

Remember that our online information and advice is here for you whenever you need it.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now

We use limited cookies

We use cookies where necessary to allow us to understand how people interact with our website and content, so that we can continue to improve our service.

We only ever receive anonymous information, and cannot track you across other websites. Find out more

Are you OK with cookies?

More Options

Choose which cookies to allow

Analytics

Confirm your choices