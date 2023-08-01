New vacancy: Fundraising Manager (part-time)

We’ve got an exciting opportunity for an exceptional individual with proven experience to join our small and successful, national charity as our Fundraising Manager. The purpose of the job is to research and identify trust and foundation funding opportunities for Unlock and maximise immediate and long-term income.
The successful candidate will work with the senior management team to develop current and future project plans and write compelling proposals/applications to secure significant income from trusts and foundations. They will co-ordinate input from across relevant team members and collate internal data to write and deliver timely and accurate funder reports. They will help build and maintain strategic relationships with funders and lead on donor communications across various channels.
Our ideal candidate will have experience as a professional fundraiser with a proven success in securing funds through an application process. They will have excellent written and spoken communication skills, a strong track record of grant income generation and a commitment to Unlock’s mission. They will need to be self-motivated, able to work with minimal supervision and committed to working as part of a small and friendly team, some of whom are home-based and others who are based at our office in Maidstone.
If this sounds like you, find out more and apply by 28 August.
